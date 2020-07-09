New York Daily News:

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, one of the few Jewish players in the NFL, posted a video Thursday morning about DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts. The Eagles wide receiver has apologized for posting fake Hitler quotes like “the Jews will blackmail America,” although former NBA player Stephen Jackson continued to defend DeSean Jackson with his own anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Edelman only addressed DeSean Jackson on Thursday, inviting him to go to the Holocaust Museum and suggesting that they have “uncomfortable conversations.” Edelman also said that he was called the k-word “on the football field” in 2011; he didn’t say whether it happened during practice or a game.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for his game,” Edelman said. “I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation. I’m proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.

“I’m unusual, because I didn’t identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred; it’s rooted in ignorance and fear. I remember experiencing a little of this hate in 2011, when I was called a [slur] on the football field.

Read more at New York Daily News