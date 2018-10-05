FOX NEWS:

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans released an executive summary of the FBI’s confidential supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Thursday, which key swing-vote senators vowed they would continue to review Friday ahead of a major vote on his confirmation.

READ THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THE FBI’S SUPPLEMENTAL INVESTIGATION INTO KAVANAUGH ALLEGATIONS

According to the summary of the report, FBI agents interviewed 10 people and reached out to 11. They focused exclusively on witnesses with potential first-hand knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

“The FBI provided to the Senate 12 detailed FD-302 reports summarizing their interviews with the witnesses as well as supporting materials cited by the witnesses during their interviews,” the summary reads. Only senators and top aides are being allowed to review the full report in a secure facility on Capitol Hill.

Notably absent from the witness list were any individuals directly related to the allegations of Julie Swetnick, who claimed in a sworn statement that she had witnessed Kavanaugh participating in systemic gang rapes decades ago.

Swetnick’s credibility has taken a beating in recent days, with one ex-boyfriend telling Fox News she “exaggerated everything” and had threatened to kill his unborn child. Another ex-boyfriend similarly cast doubt on her credibility, as reports surfaced that she had previously been sued for allegedly concocting false sexual harassment claims. Swetnick is represented by anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti.