BizPacReview:

On Friday a Carter-appointed judge based out of Kentucky dismissed Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s $250 lawsuit against The Washington Post.

Filed in February, the suit had accused the Post of engaging “in a modern-day form of McCarthyism” wherein it “attacked, vilified, and threatened” Sandmann, a 16-year-old teenager, for being a “white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap” who had the apparent gall to smile innocently as a Native American man rudely banged a drum in his face.

The incident between Sandmann and the Native American man — who was later identified as far-left activist and known troublemaker Nathan Phillips — occurred at the Lincoln Memorial following the March for Life on Jan. 18.