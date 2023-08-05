Judge threatens to hold Trump without bail if he violates strict conditions of release

The Post Millennial

During his arraignment on Thursday, Donald Trump was warned by Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya that he could be “held pending trial” if he violated the strict conditions of his release. The former president was allowed to return to his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey, but only after agreeing to abide by the conditions agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense. According to ABC News, Trump “must not violate federal or state laws; he must appear in court as required; he must sign an appearance bond; and he must not communicate about the facts of the case with anyone Trump knows to be a witness, except through counsel or in presence of counsel.” As NBC News reports, the judge made it very clear to Trump that he was not to engage in any conduct that could influence proceedings.

Read more