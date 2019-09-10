NEW YORK POST:

A Westchester judge whose appointment sparked controversy and who was suspended for using her courtroom trash can as an emergency toilet because of her weight and medical problems has died, according to court documents.

White Plains City Court Judge Elizabeth Shollenberger passed away on Thursday, her lawyer wrote in a letter addressed to the judge overseeing her discrimination lawsuit. She was 63.

Shollenberger sued the New York State Unified Court System in 2018 following her suspension from the bench, which she claimed violated her protected status as a disabled person.

Her Manhattan federal suit sought reinstatement and “reasonable accommodations for her disabilities,” in addition to monetary damages.

But her lawyer Anthony Consiglio wrote in documents filed late Friday that her estate needs time in the wake of her death to determine whether it will proceed with the lawsuit.

Shollenberger — whose judicial appointment sparked accusations of cronyism in the first place — suffered from a litany of ailments, including hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and a fungal infection in her lower left leg stemming from a 1989 fall between the gap of a subway car and the station platform.