Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday set former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial for a start on May 20, 2024, in Florida.

The date falls after most of the Republican presidential primaries which will largely wrap up on March 12 and before the Republican national convention is scheduled for July 15-18.

So it effectively disenfranchises Republican voters because they can’t choose a different candidate in the event Trump is convicted.

The 77-year-old Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

AP reports the trial date is seen as a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

READ MORE