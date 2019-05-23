NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization on Wednesday lost their bid to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from providing financial records to Democratic lawmakers investigating Trump’s businesses.

Meanwhile, he House Oversight Committee reached an agreement with President Donald Trump’s attorneys Wednesday night to seek an expedited appeal in a court case in which lawmakers are seeking the U.S. leader’s financial records from his accounting firm, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The panel said in a statement that under the schedule, written arguments could be submitted as early June 12, with briefings completed by July. The court has yet to approve the accelerated schedule.

In a decision read from the bench after hearing arguments, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in New York said Congress has the legal authority to demand the records, clearing the way for the banks to comply with subpoenas issued to them by two U.S. House of Representatives committees last month.