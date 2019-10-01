THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Harvard University’s undergraduate admissions process doesn’t intentionally discriminate against Asian-American applicants, a federal judge ruled, a victory for the university that is expected to be appealed as high as the Supreme Court.

In a 130-page ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs found that Harvard’s practices were “not perfect” and could use improvements, including bias training for admissions officers, but “the Court will not dismantle a very fine admissions program that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do better.”

The school’s admissions process is in line with Supreme Court precedents and doesn’t violate federal civil rights law, the judge found.

The ruling came just shy of a year after the judge heard three weeks of trial testimony in Boston. Harvard’s admissions dean and other witnesses defended the university against a lawsuit alleging the school imposed a penalty on Asian-American applicants by holding them to a higher standard than applicants of other races.