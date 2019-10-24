CNA:

A Texas judge granted Jeffrey Younger and Anne Georgulas joint managing conservatorship of their son, James Younger, over whose gender identity his parents have argued in court.

The decision, given by Judge Kim Cooks of a Texas Family District Court, means that both parents have equal decision-making power in their child’s medical, dental and psychiatric treatment, The Texan reported.

Georgulas, who believes James identifies as a girl named Luna, will now have to obtain the consent of Younger before allowing James to undergo any hormonal or psychiatric “gender affirmation treatment.”

Yesterday, a jury ruled against a petition from Younger to obtain sole custody of James and his twin brother Jude, which he filed in an attempt to protect James from “gender-changing” interventions by Georgulas.



