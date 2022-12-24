Newsmax

An Arizona judge has ruled against Republican Kari Lake’s election challenge, effectively confirming Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as the state’s next governor Saturday. Fox 10 Phoenix first reported the news Christmas Eve. Lake has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 to respond and any motion will need to be submitted by 8 a.m. “It is ordered: confirming the election of Katie Hobbs as Arizona governor-elect,” Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, wrote in Saturday’s ruling. Lawyers for the state argued Thursday Lake did not offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Hobbs in Arizona gubernatorial race. Lake also never established her claim printer problems at Maricopa County polling places were intentional acts that would have changed the race’s outcome had they not occurred, according to Hobbs attorney Abha Khanna. Hobbs won the race by just around 17,000 votes.

Read More