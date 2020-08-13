The Hill:

A federal judge has rejected an argument from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claiming that Georgia’s postage requirement for mail-in ballots amounts to a poll tax.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg’s decision ended a months-long case that had previously resulted in Totenberg also declining to order the state to provide postage-paid envelopes to voters in the state.

“The fact that any registered voter may vote in Georgia on election day without purchasing a stamp, and without undertaking any ‘extra steps’ besides showing up at the voting precinct and complying with generally applicable election regulations, necessitates a conclusion that stamps are not poll taxes,” wrote the judge, according to the AP.

