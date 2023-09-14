Judge REJECTS Trump prosecutor Fani Willis’ bid to try ALL 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case at the same time – as he sets an October 23 trial date for Sidney Powell

A Georgia judge ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, who are set to go to trial next month in the case on an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Powell and Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set their trial to begin Oct. 23.

The former president and the other defendants asked to be tried separately from the two, with some arguing they would not be ready in time for an October trial.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was pushing to try all 19 co-defendants together in what she says was a massive conspiracy to take away Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia.

