The enforcement of a new California law that prohibits the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by doctors was paused Wednesday by a federal judge. According to The Sacramento Bee, Senior Judge William Shubb said the law’s definition of “misinformation” was “unconstitutionally vague” under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. A group of doctors and two organizations that are suing state officials over the law in separate actions in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento asked Shubb to halt enforcement of the measure while their cases play out. Under the law, which took effect Jan. 1, doctors who share false information about COVID-19 treatment options and vaccines with their patients could be disciplined for “unprofessional conduct,” regardless of whether they acted deliberately or not. The law defines misinformation as “false information contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” Shubb derided that definition as “nonsense” at a hearing on Monday and said in Wednesday’s order that it was “grammatically incoherent.” The judge also criticized the phrase “contemporary scientific consensus” in his order, remarking that it does not have an established meaning within the medical field.

