kron4

The homeless man who attacked a woman in front of her San Francisco condo building has been released from jail, and people are outraged that he is free to roam the streets after what he was seen doing in the now-viral video. The attack caught on surveillance video continues to shock and scare people across the Bay Area. It was early Sunday morning when Paneez Kosarian was attacked by 25-year-old Austin James Vincent – a homeless man – as she tried to enter her condo building on Beale Street. Vincent was arrested and charged with the attack, but fear turned into outrage when a San Francisco Superior Court Judge decided to release him, pending his next court hearing Friday morning. Now criticism of that decision continues to grow from people, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed. Vincent’s public defender has released a statement to KRON4 saying Vincent has no prior violent offenses, and drug use was not noted in the police report. The attorney continued to say by all accounts, this appears to have been a young man having a mental health crisis who has now been heavily charged. He said after four days of custody, the judge made the sound decision to release Vincent under conditions of assertive case management in order to provide him the services he needs. Now the San Francisco Police Association is calling for Judge Van Aken to be reassigned to traffic court – calling her a catastrophe of a criminal judge.

MORE AT KRON 4