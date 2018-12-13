NEW YORK POST:

One of the world’s foremost contemporary art collections is about to hit the chopping block after a Manhattan divorce judge ordered the sale of real estate magnate Harry Macklowe and his estranged wife Linda’s approximately $700 million collection — which includes the “Nine Marilyns” series by Andy Warhol.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Laura Drager said the massive trove should be sold and the profits split evenly because the parties couldn’t agree on a value for the art. Harry’s expert put the price tag at $788 million while Linda’s said it was closer to $625 million.

Whatever the amount, “it is an extraordinary collection and the achievement of a lifetime’s work,” Drager wrote in the 64-page divorce decision released Thursday.

Linda, a Guggenheim Museum trustee, will get to keep another $40 million worth of art so she can “continue to enjoy her involvement in the art community,” Drager wrote.

But she’ll have to pay her soon-to-be ex-husband a $20 million credit for the privilege.

The ruling split the ex-couple’s estimated $2 billion fortune down the middle.

Linda gets to keep their $72 million Plaza Hotel apartment, but has to pay Harry a $36 million credit, while he will retain ownership over $82 million worth of commercial property including 737 Park Ave. In turn, he must pay his estranged wife $41 million.

They’ll each take half of $62 million in cash they currently hold in multiple bank accounts.