NEW YORK POST:

A Georgia federal judge ruled in favor of Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign Monday night, ordering election officials to review thousands of provisional ballots that have not been counted in the contested election for governor.

Judge Amy Totenberg, a New Yorker who serves on the Atlanta-based court, said the race cannot be officially certified until those ballots are counted.

Many voters have complained they were told at polling stations they weren’t registered and had to file provisional ballots.

Abrams would need to gain more than 20,000 votes to force a runoff against Republican Brian Kemp.