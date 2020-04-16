WND.COM:

A Michigan judge has issued an order authorizing a county health officer and police to arrest and jail anyone they suspect of being sick with the coronavirus.

The order includes a blank line for the names of anyone arrested to be filled out later, said the Great Lakes Justice Center, which called the order unconstitutional.

Judge Mark Trusock of the 17th Circuit Court issued the order in response to a request by Kent County Health Officer Adam London.

The judge ruled that any “carrier and health threat” presented with a copy of his order “may be involuntarily detained by a peace officer, transported to and detained in an Involuntary Isolation Facility selected by the Health Officer for observation, testing, and/or treatment.”

