A Manhattan Family Court judge on Thursday ordered Tessa Majors murder suspect Zyairr Davis to stay locked up while he awaits trial in mid-March. Judge Carol Goldstein noted the seriousness of the second-degree murder charge levied against the 13-year-old. “Indeed, this really is the most serious offense I could have before me in family court,” she said. Attorneys for the Upper West Side teen argued he should be released into the custody of his aunt and uncle because he is not a flight risk.

