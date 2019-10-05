NEW YORK POST:
The judge who hugged Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and gave her a Bible after sentencing her for killing her unarmed black neighbor acted inappropriately and unconstitutionally, an atheist group claims.
The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint Thursday with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, alleging that Dallas County Judge Tammy Kemp “overstepped her judicial authority” by opening a Bible and giving it to the 31-year-old convicted murderer Wednesday.
“It is perfectly acceptable for private citizens to express their religious beliefs in court, but the rules are different for those acting in a governmental role,” a letter to the state commission reads. “We, too, believe our criminal justice system needs more compassion from judges and prosecutors. But here, compassion crossed the line into coercion.”