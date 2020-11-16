Breitbart:

A federal judge is hinting he will add another one million illegal migrants to the work permit and amnesty program created by President Barack Obama in 2012. On Saturday, New York federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis struck down President Donald Trump’s July curbs on Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The judge said he blocked the July curbs because they were signed by Trump’s deputy, Chad Wolf, whom he deemed improperly appointed to the job.

The judge also invited the lawyers to submit “motions for relief [benefits] in light of the court’s decision.” The lawyers will ask the judge to add the one million illegals to Obama’s giveaway of work permits, Social Security numbers, and residency approvals.

Wolf was designated as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in November 2019. So far, he has not been confirmed by the Senate. Wolf signed the curbs after a series of lower court judges — and then the U.S. Supreme Court decided in June — that Trump’s 2017 cancellation of the work permit program was legal but insufficiently justified. The curbs signed by Wolf barred the acceptance of new illegals and also trimmed the duration of work permits held by the migrants, nearly all of whom were brought to the county by illegal-migrant parents. I

f higher judges uphold the win by the lawyers at the Justice Action Center, more than one million younger illegals could get work permits via the 2012 DACA rule — even though millions of Americans now lack jobs or must work for low wages amid a flood of legal immigrant and illegal migrant labor.

The decision was touted by Mark Zuckerberg’s advocacy group, FWD.us, which was created in 2013 to help pass the “Gang of Eight” amnesty and cheap labor bill. Trump’s lawyers will likely appeal the new legal decision, which dodged the issue of whether any president has the authority to award work permits without direct approval from Congress.

