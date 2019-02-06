FOX NEWS:

A military judge presiding over the court-martial of a decorated Navy SEAL leader alleged to have killed an injured ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq dropped two of the charges that had been facing him.

Special Operations Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher will no longer face trial for allegedly performing a re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse of the teenage militant or for operating a drone over it, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“We are grateful that these two character-smearing accusations won’t be a part of the trial,” Colby Vokey, one of Gallagher’s attorneys, told the newspaper. “There has to be a limit on what kind of accusations can be brought against our warriors fighting ISIS in a combat zone.”

Gallagher’s brother, Sean Gallagher, in an interview with Fox News in late November, accused the investigators of trying to “take down” an “elite warrior” so they could advance their own careers.

“This entire investigation is a farce AND a black eye on EVERYONE INVOLVED,” the Navy SEAL’s wife, Andrea, wrote on Facebook. “Eddie, a decorated war hero, has now been jail for 5 MONTHS due to a corrupt case built on a mound of lies.”