THE LA TIMES:

A federal judge decided Thursday that a twin son of a binational gay couple, who was denied U.S. citizenship because he does not share a blood relationship with his American father, has been a U.S. citizen since birth.

In an 11-page order, Los Angeles federal Judge John F. Walter concluded that U.S. law does not require a child to show a biological relationship with both of their parents if their parents were married at the time of their birth. The judge requested that the State Department and Ethan Dvash-Banks’ family together propose a judgement, consistent with his decision, by the end of the month.

“This is a huge victory for Ethan Dvash-Banks and his family,” said Aaron C. Morris, executive director of Immigration Equality and one of the attorneys representing the family. “They wanted their twin boys in every way to be treated exactly the same. It really hurt them to have one child get the remarkable privilege of U.S. citizenship at birth and the other to be required to petition as an immigrant.”

A U.S. State Department attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks met in 2008 at a holiday party at Tel Aviv University in Israel, where Andrew was studying abroad and Elad was born and raised. They fell in love and, two years later, were married.

They intended to settle in Andrew’s home state of California, but because same-sex marriages were not allowed at the time, his husband couldn’t obtain lawful permanent residency in the U.S. through his marriage.