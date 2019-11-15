NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A drug-dealing suspect who allegedly laughed off the death of a man who died overdosing on drugs sold by his crew was freed on bail Thursday — and praised the politicians who approved new bail laws a judge cited in letting him free. “Cuomo for president!” Jose Jorge proclaimed in Spanish as he hustled out of Manhattan Supreme Court. Jorge’s lawyer tried to hush him up — to no avail. “It’s in my heart man,” Jorge said in front of news cameras. “It’s in my heart, bro.” Jorge, 47, is looking at a possible 96 years in prison if he’s convicted of drug possession and sale charges. Before the court hearing Thursday, he was held at Rikers Island without bail. After the hearing, he was freed without having to post any bail at all.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS