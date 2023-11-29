Judge Chutkan Denies Trump Motion to Subpoena for Missing J6 Records

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against former President Donald Trump for 2020 election interference, this week denied a motion by the former president to seek materials he said the House Committee investigating January 6, 2021, had not turned over to the National Archives.

On Monday, Chutkan rejected Trump’s motion, accusing him of going on a “fishing expedition.”

“The broad scope of the records that Defendant seeks, and his vague description of their potential relevance, resemble less ‘a good faith effort to obtain identified evidence’ than they do a general ‘fishing expedition’ that attempts to use the [Rule 17(c) subpoena] as a discovery device,’” she wrote in her denial.

