The Daily Caller:

A federal judge blocked a Trump administration rule just days before it was due to go into effect and make it harder for low-income migrants to obtain green cards, dealing a serious blow to the president’s immigration agenda.

New York federal Judge George Daniels on Friday issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule, which takes into account a foreign national’s use of government benefits when they apply to live in the U.S. on a more permanent standing.

Daniels — who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by President Bill Clinton — ruled that the White House likely overstepped its authority when it moved to expand the public charge guidelines.