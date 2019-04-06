USA TODAY

A judge on Friday halted Rockland County’s emergency declaration banning children who are unvaccinated against measles from schools, places of worship and other public areas. Acting state Supreme Court Judge Rolf Thorsen’s injunction stated that the 166 cases cited by the county since the measles outbreak began last October did not rise to the level of an epidemic or constitute a disaster. Rockland County Executive Ed Day’s reliance on executive law in issuing the emergency declaration “may have been misplaced,” the decision stated. Thorsen agreed with the families who sued to the county over the state of emergency when they said their children would continue to miss school, and the parents would continue to incur monetary expenses as a result of the order. The families asserted that the children posed no threat to other children at a school where there had been no reported cases of the measles. Michael Sussman, attorney for several dozen parents whose unvaccinated children attend Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge, said the decision showed the judge agreed with his contention that the emergency declaration “is an improper vehicle for an over-broad order of this sort.”

