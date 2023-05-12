A federal judge blocked a new catch-and-release policy announced by President Joe Biden’s border deputies shortly before they lifted the Title 42 border barrier at midnight.

The temporary restraining order (TRO) was signed by federal Judge T. Kent Wetherell of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida after a request by Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody. The TRO lasts up to 14 days and says:

DHS is enjoined from implementing or enforcing the parole policy contained in the May 10, 2023, Memorandum from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, titled “Policy on Parole with Conditions in Limited Circumstances Prior to Issuance of a Charging Document (Parole with Conditions).

“A TRO is an extraordinary measure that preserves the status quo while a federal trial judge is determining whether to issue a preliminary injunction, or PI,” explained Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski.

“A PI then lasts all the way until a final judgment in a lawsuit, though in this case the Biden administration will promptly take the PI to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta. This order would stay in place during that time.”

The impact of the court decision is unclear. Biden’s border chief — Alejandro Mayorkas — seems determined to admit a huge number of job-seeking migrants. For example, Mayorkas may try to divert the migration through other questionable legal loopholes or announce that the U.S. superpower does not have the funds to detain the migrants.

