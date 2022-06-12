Breitbart

A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from enforcing a policy that limits who immigration officials can arrest and deport. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a rule last year that authorizes immigration officials to pick and choose who they can arrest and deport. Instead of arresting and deporting immigrants just for being in the county illegally, Mayorkas ordered immigration authorities to focus on immigrants the department deems a threat to national security, public safety, or border security. Mayorkas also directed immigration officials to look at “aggravating factors” like the severity of the crime committed and the immigrant’s criminal background, as well as “mitigating factors” like age and length spent in the United States. “In exercising our discretion, we are guided by the fact that the majority of undocumented noncitizens who could be subject to removal have been contributing members of our communities for years,” Mayorkas’s memo said. Texas and Louisiana sued the Biden administration over Mayorkas’s policy, arguing the rule violates federal immigration law and financially burdens the state by diverting resources to immigrants who are in the country unlawfully.

