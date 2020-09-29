A second man has accused Fox News personality and former Judge Andrew Napolitano of sexual abuse, claiming the judge forced him to engage in strange BDSM sex games over the course of a number of years.

Napolitano, who faces another sexual abuse lawsuit filed earlier this month, categorically denied the new allegations, calling it a smear campaign.

The alleged victim, James Kruzelnick, claims in the suit filed in New Jersey state court that he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta, NJ, in 2014.

During one of his visits, Napolitano allegedly followed Kruzelnick into the bathroom at the restaurant and groped him, the suit states.

