Judge accused of scrolling on her phone for ‘hours’ during trial of murdered 2-year-old boy — including when mother cried on stand

An Oklahoma judge was caught on video consistently using her phone during the trial of a murdered 2-year-old, as his mother cried on the stand testifying against her boyfriend.

Oklahoma District 23 Judge Traci Soderstrom has been accused of scrolling through social media, texting and even searching for a GIF during a trial last month, according to a courtroom surveillance video obtained by The Oklahoman.

Throughout the 50-minute-long video, Soderstrom holds her phone below the judge’s bench, texting or scrolling through Facebook, every once in a while jotting down notes while her phone remains lit on her lap.

At one point, Judith Danker, the woman testifying, reaches for a tissue to wipe her tears and blow her nose as the judge glances over at her and then back down to her phone to answer a text.

Soderstrom had ordered the jury to turn off their electronics so they could focus on the evidence shared during the June 12 court proceedings.

The Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints has opened an investigation into Soderstrom’s actions after the council received the video from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

