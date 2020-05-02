Judge Accelerates Process for Unsealing Jeffrey Epstein Docs, Naming Names on ‘Rolling Basis’

LawandCrime.com:

A federal judge in New York on Friday amended the protocol the court will follow in releasing a trove of documents concerning deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This will allow for documents that include the names of non-party individuals to be released on a rolling basis. The documents in question are part of a defamation dispute involving Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Though Giuffre’s defamation case against Maxwell ended in 2015, Giuffre’s attorneys have fought a protracted legal battle seeking to unseal documents initially filed under seal that may contain allegations against other public figures from Epstein’s infamous elite social circle.



