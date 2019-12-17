THE HILL:

The comedians Bud Abbott and Lou Costello did a routine about baseball that is a cult favorite.

In it, they kept batting back and forth the question, “Who’s on First?”

“What” was on second and “I Don’t Know” was on third. “I Don’t Give a Darn” was shortstop.

“Who’s On First” was a humorous and outlandish exchange between the two comics.

As the routine went, so politics goes today.

President Trump labels any Republican who questions his erratic and narcissistic style as a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

It is an attack carried forward with vigor and venom by the president’s amplifiers such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

But what exactly is so Republican about this president or his minions on cable television that they believe they should be able to define who is, or is not, a Republican?

Is it their commitment to fiscal discipline?

The president and his followers have run up the largest increase in the deficit and debt in any three years in the history of the country.

The president and his chorus have refused to even mention — much less offer any suggestions to contain — the primary drivers of the deficit and the national debt.

Like ostriches, they stick their heads in the sand of their self-aggrandizing phrases when it comes to fixing the entitlement programs that shower funds onto the Baby Boom generation and debt onto the coming generations.