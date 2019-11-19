BREITBART:

At least 15 cartel-related murders were registered in Juárez in less than 24 hours late last week.

Violence in Juárez continues to trend upward as authorities believe a split in street gangs dedicated to the sale of drugs is fueling the bulk of the bloodshed. The city abutting El Paso, Texas, eclipsed 1,335 murders in 2019, compared to 1,247 in 2018.

The most recent wave began on Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning, according to Jorge Nava, the regional state attorney general for the district of Juárez. Nava said that before the murder spree, the city enjoyed two consecutive days without a single homicide, according to local reports. The violence erupted throughout various points of the city with 15 killed–including three women–all from gunshot wounds.