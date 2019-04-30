CBS NEWS:

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising in what he dubbed the “final phase” of his bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro – or as he named it, “Operation Freedom.” Guaido made the call in a video shot at a Caracas military air base, showing him in front of a group of soldiers and accompanied by previously-detained activist Leopoldo Lopez. In the three-minute video shot early Tuesday, Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armored vehicle looked on.

Lopez had been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014. He said Tuesday that he was freed by members of the military, and reiterated Guaido’s call on all Venezuelans to peacefully take to the streets.

“Today, brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men, supporters of the constitution, have answered our call,” declared Guaido in the video. He addressed the rest of Venezuela’s security services, which have thus far remained loyal to President Nicolas Maduro: “I invite you to take to the streets.”

There appeared to be about two dozen troops behind Guaido in the video posted early Tuesday morning, with a couple of armored vehicles behind them.