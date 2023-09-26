JPMorgan will pay $75 MILLION to settle Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit brought by US Virgin Islands alleging bank facilitated pedophile’s sex trafficking

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands over the bank’s client relationship with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The bank confirmed the settlement in a statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday morning, saying it did not admit liability as part of the deal, but ‘deeply regrets’ working with Epstein.

The settlement includes $30 million that will go towards US Virgin Islands charity groups that work to combat sex trafficking, $25 million to the territory’s government to fund law enforcement, and $20 million in attorneys fees.

The territory had sued JPMorgan for at least $190 million, saying the bank ignored red flags about convicted sex offender Epstein because he was a wealthy and lucrative client from 1998 to 2013.

The settlement, which must be approved by a judge, concludes JPMorgan’s last major legal case tied to Epstein, after the bank agreed in June to pay out $290 million to resolve a suit brought by the predator’s victims.

