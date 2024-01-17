JPMorgan Chase warns it is now seeing 45BILLION hacking attempts every day – double last year’s number

JPMorgan Chase has reported seeing double the amount of hacking attempts this year compared to 2022.

The U.S. finance firm saw an alarming 45 billion hackers trying to infiltrate its system every single day.

JPMorgan is the largest bank in the United States and the fifth largest bank in the world – with $3.9 trillion in total assets.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive of JPMorgan’s Asset & Wealth Management line discussed the increasing numbers of hacking attempts during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

‘The fraudsters get smarter, savvier, quicker, more devious, more mischievous,’ Erdoes said.

