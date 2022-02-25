NEW YORK POST:

“The View” co-host Joy Behar has sparked outrage for an unbelievably tone-deaf remark on the show — where she complained that the war in Ukraine may disrupt her European vacation.

The vocal 79-year-old stuck her foot firmly in her mouth when the panelists discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday’s show.

Co-host Sonny Hostin was discussing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine before Behar whined about her long-delayed travel plans to Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe,” Hostin said, according to Fox News.

“We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen,” she added.

Behar then said she was “scared” about what will happen in Western Europe during the crisis.

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic,” she said.



“And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?” she said, referring to the Russian invasion, which was closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday.

