Breitbart:

President Donald Trump spoke in the early hours of Nov 4, declaring he is on course to win the 2020 election, and promising to take any contested result to the Supreme Court.

Journalists from the corporate media as well as NeverTrump pundits took to Twitter to express their outrage in response.

“This is the equivalent of seizing the radio station and broadcasting propaganda,” wrote podcaster and former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes.

“An outrageous, authoritarian lie,” was CNN White House correspondent John Harwood’s assessment of Trump’s claims of victory.

“This is what dictators do. Stop.” said NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

“This is unbelievable” said Piers Morgan. “An unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace,” continued Morgan.

“Disgusting and shameful,” said NeverTrump pundit Jonah Goldberg.

President Trump is “attacking the legal and legitimate voting process,” said NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett.

