In a long, mind-numbing thread posted on Twitter, Krugman announced that President Donald Trump can not possibly win reelection “legitimately” and will therefore resort to trying to steal it.

Dismiss him as a nut case at your own risk. There are people for whom “Nobel Prize Winner” is a trigger that makes them believe anything you say.

Liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman set off a wave of social media mockery and outrage for an unhinged thread on and election conspiracy theory.

And while Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden and failed 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have been dropping commentary about Trump not accepting a loss in November, Krugman went on to theorize how it will unfold.

“And if you don’t think that can happen, you’re not paying attention,” the Nobel-prize winning economist wrote as he kicked off his Twitter rant.

Where we are now: at this point, it will be almost impossible for Trump to win reelection legitimately. It's quite possible, however, that he will try to steal the election. And if you don't think that can happen, you're not paying attention 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Krugman claimed Trump “lost” on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, writing that the “economic recovery has stalled as the pandemic surges,” as he offered charts and graphs to make his point and used neologisms like “Trumpiest.”

One way Trump will steal the election: “Men claiming to be federal agents, but without identification, are already making arrests. Coming to polling places in November?”

Another way: “Broken voting machines in D-leaning precincts? Mysterious and selective rejection of millions of absentee ballots? The list goes on.”

That’s all he actually mentions, leaving the rest up to the fevered imaginations of his many devotees.

Krugman’s theories come on the heels of other comments being spouted about Trump supposedly not going out without a fight.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Clinton told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah this week.

Last month, Biden was sure the military would have to get involved to remove Trump from the White House.

He goes on to allege that the “attempted theft” of the election will happen in November, telling readers to be on the lookout for the “many or all” of the ways in which that will supposedly unfold.

The Reaction

“It’s quite comical to watch the Democrat Party talk about not accepting the results of the election,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Harris Faulkner on Fox News this week, “because the only people who haven’t accepted the results of elections are people in the Democrat Party, like Hillary Clinton who’s blamed her loss on, I think it was something like two dozen different entities, never blaming herself.”

As Democrats set up the narrative now to claim a Trump victory is not legitimate, Twitter users slammed Krugman for his part on the conspiracy train. A few examples:

“Absolutely unhinged.”

“Where we are now: Liberal journalists get to irresponsibly speculate about *anything* and no one reins them in.”

“Thanks, @paulkrugman. Now we know the Democrats’ strategies.”

“Actually this is great news. @paulkrugman has been wrong about everything for the last 20 years. Trump now has 100% chance of reelection.”

“After four years of Democrats not accepting the results of an election, they issue warnings that Trump might not accept the result of the next election.”

