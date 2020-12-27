The Post Millennial:

Four suspects, including a journalist, from Little Rock, Ark. with extreme far-left ties were taken into custody and charged by federal authorities last week in connection to coordinated firebombings of police cruisers over the summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 31, Renea Baek Goddard, 22, Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24, and Emily Nowlin, 27, were arrested following a months-long ATF investigation.

The four suspects have been charged with malicious destruction of property belonging to an entity receiving federal funding, conspiracy to commit those acts and possession of a destructive device.

On Aug. 25, a large crowd of far-left protesters held a violent protest at the Little Rock Police Department’s 12th Street Substation. They punctured the tires of police vehicles and threw Molotov cocktails.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage recorded two people moving in the direction of the parking lot after the protest and throwing a flaming object toward the police cars. Witnesses interviewed by investigators say the incendiary devices were assembled at Jeffrey’s residence.

Later on Aug. 28, an Arkansas State Police vehicle was vandalized and burned while stored in a parking lot at police headquarters in Little Rock. Another vehicle was set on fire and several other cars suffered numerous vandalisms. Investigators located a detonated Molotov cocktail created from a bottle of brandy.

Security video showed three individuals entering the storage area dressed in dark clothing with backpacks on.

The criminal complaint accuses Goddard, Nowlin, and Espinosa-Villegas of orchestrating the targeted attack. Federal search warrants were used to confirm that their mobile phones were in the location of the police station during the time of the attack.

Federal investigators conclude that the trio “conspired together, aided and abetted one another” and used encrypted applications to communicate with each other “in an attempt to thwart law enforcement detection of the group[‘s] criminal activities.”

All four suspects have a history of far-left activism.

Read more at The Post Millennial