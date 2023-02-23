In the aftermath of the purely coincidental day when both GLAAD and terminally woke contributors to the New York Times demanded that the paper of record only publish articles and op-eds that adhered to the orthodoxy of transgender activists, the New York Times did something completely unexpected. It grew a pair.

Participation in such a campaign is against the letter and spirit of our ethics policy. We do not welcome, and will not tolerate, participation by Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums.

This, in turn drew a response from the Susan DeCarava, president of the New York Times union.

Employees are protected in collectively raising concerns that conditions of their employment constitute a hostile working environment. This was the concern explicitly raised in the letter at issue here.

Is disagreement, or the hurt feelings and claims of harm stemming from views with which one disagrees, a condition of employment such that objecting to it is a protected activity under Section 7? Hardly. But DeCarava’s attempt to couch demands for ideological purity as protected collective action revealed another, different, concern. Had the staff of the New York Times given up on being journalists in favor of being the vanguard of activism?

Even if they said nothing in the first place, or offered no union response to the executive editor’s warning that the New York Times was a newspaper, not a progressive house organ, they could have quietly persisted in writing articles and op-eds designed to push their ideological agenda at the expense of accuracy, fairness and, can this be said anymore?, objectivity.

READ MORE