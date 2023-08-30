Joshua Rivera, 11, mauled by his aunt’s therapy dog inside New York City apartment leaving him with wounds to the face, eye, head and arm

An 11-year-old boy was viciously mauled by his aunt’s mental health therapy bulldog during a terrifying incident inside his aunt’s apartment.

Joshua Rivera, who moved in with his aunt a few months ago after losing his mother to cancer, was bitten several times in the face and the arm by the dog, named Aries, on Tuesday shortly before 3pm.

Rivera was quickly transported to a local hospital for surgery and is said to be in a stable condition following the horrific attack.

The incident had happened at his aunt Johanna Lopez-Ramos’s apartment in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

According to abc, it took two people to pull the dog off the screaming young boy.

Rivera said she thought Aries was gentle, until she heard her nephew’s screams.

Aries was barricaded inside the apartment until ESU officers transported the dog out of the building.

The dog had been used as a therapy dog for Lopez-Ramos.

Authorities took the animal away in a crate and Lopez-Ramos said she was going to have it put down.

It is not clear whether or not anyone will be charged in connection with the attack.

