Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) proposed his phase four coronavirus plan on Friday that would put Americans back to work and bring back American manufacturing to the United States.

Hawley released a proposal that would serve as the outline for a phase four coronavirus bill that would halt the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak and to revitalize the economy by bringing back the American supply chain to the United States.

The Department of Labor (DOL) announced that the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent due to the coronavirus. Hawley’s outline could serve as a template for a phase coronavirus bill to revive the economy and provide a path for America to revitalize its manufacturing sector.

Hawley wrote that his proposal would insulate America from future supply chain crises that might arise in the future.

