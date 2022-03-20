BREITBART:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called out President Joe Biden’s nominee for United States Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for having “a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes.”

In a series of tweets detailing Judge Jackson’s rulings, interviews, articles, and speeches, Hawley called attention to the “alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children.”

Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer last month, fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court.

“As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders – saying it leads to ‘stigmatization and ostracism,’” Hawley tweeted. “She’s suggested public policy is driven by a ‘climate of fear, hatred & revenge’ against sex offenders.”

