Josh Hawley Asks DHS Chief Mayorkas to Disclose Number of Terrorism-Linked Illegal Aliens Released into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, must disclose the total number of so-called “special interest aliens” released into the United States over the last two years, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) says.

As Breitbart News reported this month, DHS figures reveal that in Fiscal Year 2023, nearly 61,500 special interest aliens were released by the Biden administration into American communities — a foreign population the size of Portland, Maine.

These illegal aliens, according to DHS, are typically “a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests.”

“Often such individuals or groups are employing travel patterns known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism,” DHS officials wrote of the category in 2019.

In a letter to Mayorkas, Hawley is requesting all information related to special interest aliens released into the U.S. over the last two years, including the total number, the steps DHS is taking to heighten security at the border post-Hamas attack on Israel, and whether the agency is working with the FBI on terrorism issues related to immigration.

