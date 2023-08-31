In September last year, Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein took a bold stance at the United Nations when he told the General Assembly that “Christianity in the Old City is under fire.”

In his address, the king warned of the perils of undermining Jerusalem’s historical and legal status. He argued they would stoke global tensions and deepen the divides among the world’s major religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

“Christianity is vital to the past and present of our region and the Holy Land,” the king said. “It must remain an integral part of our future.”

‘Jordanian king was right: Christianity is under fire in Jerusalem’

At the time, many raised eyebrows and questioned the necessity of such a statement, including Joel Rosenberg, the editor of All Israel News and All Arab News and the host of the Rosenberg Report on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

However, Rosenberg acknowledged the king’s prescience this week and offered a surprising apology.

“The Scriptures teach us that when we make a mistake, we must have the humility to admit that we are wrong,” Rosenberg wrote, offering “an apology to my friend and neighbor, Jordan’s King Abdullah II.”

