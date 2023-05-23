Christopher Neely, 44, was arrested late Monday night after running away from a police pickpocket team that confronted him at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, police sources said

Jordan Neely’s uncle fled police and then was arrested Monday after being caught with several allegedly stolen credit cards, a day after he urged no plea deal for the ex-Marine accused of placing his nephew in a fatal chokehold, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Christopher Neely was arrested late Monday night after running away from a police pickpocket team that confronted him at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, police sources said.

He was wanted for a string of larcenies in Manhattan when he was approached. After police caught up with him, Neely was found with several credit and debit cards baring other people’s names, including at least one that was reportedly stolen during a prior pickpocket. He was also carrying a gravity knife, sources said.

After being arrested, he acknowledged to officers that he was the uncle of Jordan Neely, the homeless street performer who died May 1 after a deadly encounter on a subway train in Lower Manhattan.

Police charged Neely with criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was initially taken to the 14th police precinct.

