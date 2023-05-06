NY Post

The day before a homeless man went on a scary rant on the subway that ultimately resulted in his death at the hands of a straphanger, he nearly pushed someone to the tracks at the same station, according to a Reddit user who posted about the incident. Jordan Neely was allegedly hanging around the Broadway-Lafayette station in Lower Manhattan Sunday night when he tried to push a straphanger into the subway tracks, the person wrote on Reddit. “This man jumped on me, grabbed my shoulders, and pushed me towards the tracks Sunday night at this very station,” a Reddit user posted Wednesday about the terrifying incident, which they declined to discuss further. “I was able to run away but he got physical and chased other people standing on the platform before getting on an uptown train.

