On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed an interview with FBI Foreign Influence Task Force Section Chief Laura Dehmlow — portions of which were released on Thursday — and said that the interview shows that the FBI refused to inform Facebook that the Hunter Biden laptop story was true despite being directly asked by Facebook on the day it was released, but that they did inform Twitter the laptop story was authentic.

Jordan said, “What we learned this week is that day that that story comes out…the FBI just happens to be meeting with Twitter, that same day. And in that meeting, someone from Twitter — we got this from Laura Dehmlow, head of the Foreign Influence Task Force at the FBI, when we deposed her three days ago — that same day, Twitter’s meeting with the FBI. Someone from Twitter asked the FBI, is the laptop real? The FBI — some agent answers yes, it is. And then quickly, an FBI lawyer jumps in the conversation and says, no further comment. So, they confirmed it. And then they went to no comment. Later that same day, the FBI is also meeting with Facebook. Facebook asked the same question — because that day, that was the biggest story and people were wondering and these companies were wondering, because…they had been prepped to understand a hack and leak operation was coming and it was going to involve Hunter Biden. Here it comes, and they want to know if it’s real. The FBI, in the meeting with Facebook, says, no comment.”

