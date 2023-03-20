Republicans on top House investigative committees requested testimony Monday from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after former President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he expected to be arrested this week in connection with an investigation Bragg’s office has been conducting.

Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and Administration Committee chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) penned the request in a letter to Bragg, obtained by Breitbart News, in anticipation of the possible indictment.

In it they demanded numerous documents from Bragg and asked that he contact them by March 23 to schedule the testimony with them via a transcribed interview.

If the reports of an indictment are true, they wrote, Bragg’s actions would “erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election.”

